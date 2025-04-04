ADVERTISEMENT

World

Danish leader tells the U.S. ‘you cannot annex another country’ as she visits Greenland

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, right, Greenland's acting head of government Múte Bourup Egede, centre, and newly elected head of government, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, left, speak aboard the inspection vessel Vaedderen, in the waters around Nuuk, Greenland, Thursday, April 3, 2025. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.