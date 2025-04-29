ADVERTISEMENT

World

Danish king arrives in Greenland as Trump eyes strategic Arctic island

By The Associated Press

Published

Denmarks King Frederik, left, and Greenland's Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, right, arrive in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.