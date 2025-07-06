World

Croatian right-wing singer Marko Perkovic and fans perform pro-Nazi salute at massive concert

By The Associated Press

Published

Fans attend a concert by Marko Perkovic, the right-wing singer notorious for his perceived sympathy for Croatia's World War II pro-Nazi puppet regime, in Zagreb, Croatia, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo)


















