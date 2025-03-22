ADVERTISEMENT

World

Cornell student protester told to surrender to ICE as he asks judge to block deportation

By CNN

Published

Momodou Taal speaks with CNN in November 2023. CNN via CNN Newsource


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.