Consumer watchdog agency called ‘vicious’ by Trump seen as a ‘hero’ to many it aided

By The Associated Press

Darren Cobb poses for a photo at his home Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)


















