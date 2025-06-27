ADVERTISEMENT

World

Congo and Rwanda sign a U.S.-mediated peace deal aimed at ending decades of bloody conflict

By The Associated Press

Published

Residents listen to Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator at the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, during his visit to North Kivu's town of Buhumba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.