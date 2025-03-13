ADVERTISEMENT

World

China is taking issue with Trump's move to link tariffs to fentanyl

By The Associated Press

Published

Zhang Jianmin, the consul general of the People's Republic of China in San Francisco, addresses President Donald Trump's tariffs on China during a meeting with the press at his home in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.