ADVERTISEMENT

World

China criticizes U.S. ban on Harvard’s international students

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

In this image taken from video, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning speaks during a regular briefing held in Beijing, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Liu Zheng)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.