ADVERTISEMENT

World

Canada's plans to fuel Ukraine's war effort with Russian cash, explained

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a media availability in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.