ADVERTISEMENT

World

Brazil’s Supreme Court has ordered the house arrest for former President Jair Bolsonaro

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A supporter of former President Jair Bolsonaro holds a photo of Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes during a demonstration protesting a Supreme Court trial where Bolsonaro faces charges for alleged involvement in a 2022 coup attempt, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.