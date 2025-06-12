Health

Boy suffers third-degree burns attempting social media trend

By CNN

Published

After 18 days in the University of Utah Burn Center and two skin graft surgeries, Parker was sent home Monday with a protective vest and a lot of hope. (KSTU via CNN Newsource)


















