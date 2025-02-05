ADVERTISEMENT

World

Boy Scouts of America sued after 11-year-old boy dies on camping trip

By CNN

Published

Eleven-year-old Keoni Hubbard was with his troop at Manning Lake in Gilmanton, New Hampshire in July 2023 when he died in what the scouts said was a boating accident. (WBZ via CNN Newsource) (Willingham, James)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.