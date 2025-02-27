ADVERTISEMENT

World

Boris Spassky, Soviet chess champion who lost Cold War-era match to Bobby Fischer, dies at 88

By The Associated Press

Published

Bobby Fischer, right, and Boris Spassky play their last game together in Reykjavik, Iceland, Aug. 31, 1972. (AP Photo/J. Walter Green, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.