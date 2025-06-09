ADVERTISEMENT

World

Bolsonaro co-accused testifies on plot to ‘redo’ 2022 Brazil election

By AFP

Published

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the press at Congress in Brasilia, Brazil on March 26, 2025. (Eraldo Peres / AP Photo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.