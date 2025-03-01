World

At least 4 construction workers are killed in an avalanche in northern India

By The Associated Press

Published

A team carries out rescue operations for trapped construction workers who were swept away by an avalanche near the Mana Pass in northern Uttarakhand state in Chamoli district, India, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Indian Army via AP)


















