ADVERTISEMENT

World

As anger mounts over rail disaster in Greece, workers strike and thousands join protests

By The Associated Press

Published

A protestor, left, runs as riot police stand outside of the parliament during a rally in central Athens, Greece, to mark two years since a deadly rail disaster that has also triggered hundreds of other demonstrations and a general strike, on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.