World

Amsterdam mayor apologizes for the city’s role in the Holocaust

By The Associated Press

Published

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema attends a ceremony at the Portuguese Synagogue marking the opening of the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands on March 10, 2024. (Bart Maat / Pool Photo via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.