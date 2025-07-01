ADVERTISEMENT

World

American Justice Department says 2 Chinese nationals charged with spying inside the U.S. for Beijing

By The Associated Press

Published

The seal of the Department of Justice, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.