World

Ahmadi community in Pakistan says one of their members is beaten to death by Islamists

By The Associated Press

Published

Police officers stand guard at outside the Pakistan's minority Ahmadi community's place of worship, where supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan or TLP party hold a demonstration against the Ahmadi, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, April 18, 2025. (AP P hoto/Fareed Khan)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.