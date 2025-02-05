ADVERTISEMENT

World

‘A very good friend’: Justin Trudeau, other Canadian leaders remember Aga Khan

By Kendra Mangione

Updated

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with the Aga Khan on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, May 17, 2016. The Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of the world’s Ismaili Muslims, has died at the age of 88. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.