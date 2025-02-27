ADVERTISEMENT

World

A Tunisian extremist is imprisoned for life for killing 3 people in a French basilica in 2020

By The Associated Press

Published

People watch the sea on the promenade des anglais in Nice, southern France, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) (Lewis Joly/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.