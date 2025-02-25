ADVERTISEMENT

World

A major power outage in Chile leaves millions without electricity

By The Associated Press

Published

A man walks in a parking garage during a power outage, in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Basualdo)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.