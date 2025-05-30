ADVERTISEMENT

World

A hunt for Banksy’s new lighthouse artwork leads to the south of France

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A man poses by an artwork by street artist Banksy, Friday, May 30, 2025 in Marseille, southern France. (AP Photo/Bishr Eltoni)


















