ADVERTISEMENT

World

A bridge collapse causes a train to derail in Russia, killing at least 7 people, officials say

By The Associated Press

Published

FILE- A Russian Railways double-decker trains are seen parked on the rails of the Kazansky railway line in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Pavel Bednyakov) (Pavel Bednyakov/AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.