World

11-year-old boy fatally shot in Houston after ‘ding dong ditch’ doorbell-ringing prank, police say

By The Associated Press

Published

In this file photo, Houston police block ramps due to high waters on flooded highways in Houston, on Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.