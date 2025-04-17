ADVERTISEMENT

World

10-year-old girl kidnapped by man she met on Roblox, police say

By CNN

Published

A California man has been arrested for kidnapping a 10-year-old child he met on social media, according to police. (Kern County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.