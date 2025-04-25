World

1 killed and 2 injured as driver loses control during a parade in an Italian town

By The Associated Press

Published

People take part in a ceremony to mark Liberation Day in Turin, Italy, Friday, April 25, 2025. (Alberto Gandolfo/LaPresse via AP)


















