Anti-Xi protest spreads in China and worldwide as Chinese leader begins third term
Jolie's nerves were running high as she walked into the campus of Goldsmiths, the University of London, last Friday morning. She'd planned to arrive early enough that the campus would be deserted, but her fellow students were already beginning to filter in to start their day.
In the hallway of an academic building, Jolie, who'd worn a face mask to obscure her identity, waited for the right moment to reach into her bag for the source of her nervousness -- several pieces of A4-size paper she had printed out in the small hours of the night.
Finally, when she made sure none of the students -- especially those who, like Jolie, come from China -- were watching, she quickly pasted one of them on a notice board.
"Life not zero-Covid policy, freedom not martial-lawish lockdown, dignity not lies, reform not cultural revolution, votes not dictatorship, citizens not slaves," it read, in English.
The day before, these words, in Chinese, had been handwritten in red paint on a banner hanging over a busy overpass thousands of miles away in Beijing, in a rare, bold protest against China's top leader Xi Jinping.
Another banner on the Sitong Bridge denounced Xi as a "dictator" and "national traitor" and called for his removal -- just days before a key Communist Party meeting at which he is set to secure a precedent-breaking third term.
Both banners were swiftly removed by police and all mentions of the protest wiped from the Chinese internet. But the short-lived display of political defiance -- which is almost unimaginable in Xi's authoritarian surveillance state -- has resonated far beyond the Chinese capital, sparking acts of solidarity from Chinese nationals inside China and across the globe.
Over the past week, as party elites gathered in Beijing's Great Hall of the People to extoll Xi and his policies at the 20th Party Congress, anti-Xi slogans echoing the Sitong Bridge banners have popped up in a growing number of Chinese cities and hundreds of universities worldwide.
In China, the slogans were scrawled on walls and doors in public bathrooms -- one of the last places spared the watchful eyes of the country's ubiquitous surveillance cameras.
Overseas, many anti-Xi posters were put up by Chinese students like Jolie, who have long learned to keep their critical political views to themselves due to a culture of fear. Under Xi, the party has ramped up surveillance and control of the Chinese diaspora, intimidating and harassing those who dare to speak out and threatening their families back home.
CNN spoke with two Chinese citizens who scribbled protest slogans in bathroom stalls and half a dozen overseas Chinese students who put up anti-Xi posters on their campuses. As with Jolie, CNN agreed to protect their identities with pseudonyms and anonymity due to the sensitivity of their actions.
Many said they were shocked and moved by the Sitong Bridge demonstration and felt compelled to show support for the lone protester, who has not been heard of since and is likely to face lifelong repercussions. He has come to be known as the "Bridge Man," in a nod to the unidentified "Tank Man" who faced down a column of tanks on Beijing's Avenue of Eternal Peace the day after the Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989.
Few of them believe their political actions will lead to real changes on the ground. But with Xi emerging triumphant from the Party Congress with the potential for lifelong rule, the proliferation of anti-Xi slogans are a timely reminder that despite his relentless crushing of dissent, the powerful leader may always face undercurrents of resistance.
'A tiny spark'
As China's online censors went into overdrive last week to scrub out all discussions about the Sitong Bridge protest, some social media users shared an old Chinese saying: "A tiny spark can set the prairie ablaze."
It would appear that the fire started by the "Bridge Man" has done just that, setting off an unprecedented show of dissent against Xi's leadership and authoritarian rule among mainland Chinese nationals.
The Chinese government's policies and actions have sparked outcries online and protests in the streets before. But in most cases, the anger has focused on local authorities and few have attacked Xi himself so directly or blatantly.
Critics of Xi have paid a heavy price. Two years ago, Ren Zhiqiang, a Chinese billionaire who criticized Xi's handling of China's initial Covid-19 outbreak and called the top leader a power-hungry "clown," was jailed for 18 years on corruption charges.
But the risks of speaking out did not deter Raven Wu, a university senior in eastern China. Inspired by the "Bridge Man," Wu left a message in English in a bathroom stall to share his call for freedom, dignity, reform, and democracy. Below the message, he drew a picture of Winnie the Pooh wearing a crown, with a "no" sign drawn over it. (Xi has been compared to the chubby cartoon bear by Chinese social media users.)
"I felt a long-lost sense of liberation when I was scribbling," Wu said. "In this country of extreme cultural and political censorship, no political self-expression is allowed. I felt satisfied that for the first time in my life as a Chinese citizen, I did the right thing for the people."
There was also the fear of being found out by the school -- and the consequences, but he managed to push it aside. Wu, whose own political awakening came in high school when he heard about the Tiananmen Square massacre by chance, hoped his scribbles could cause a ripple of change -- however small -- among those who saw them.
He is deeply worried about China's future. Over the past two years, "despairing news" has repeatedly shocked him, he said.
"Just like Xi's nickname 'the Accelerator-in-Chief,' he is leading the country into the abyss ... The most desperate thing is that through the [Party Congress], Xi Jinping will likely establish his status as the emperor and double down on his policies."
Chen Qiang, a fresh graduate in southwestern China, shared that bleak outlook -- the economy is faltering, and censorship is becoming ever more stringent, he said.
Chen had tried to share the Sitong Bridge protest on WeChat, China's super app, but it kept getting censored. So he thought to himself: why don't I write the slogans in nearby places to let more people know about him?
He found a public restroom and wrote the original Chinese version of the slogan on a toilet stall door. As he scrawled on, he was gripped by a paralyzing fear of being caught by the strict surveillance. But he forced himself to continue. "(The Beijing protester) had sacrificed his life or the freedom of the rest of his life to do what he did. I think we should also be obliged to do something that we can do," he said.
Chen described himself as a patriot. "However I don't love the (Communist) Party. I have feelings for China, but not the government."
So far, the spread of the slogans appears limited.
A number of pro-democracy Instagram accounts run by anonymous Chinese nationals have been keeping track of the anti-Xi graffiti and posters. Citizensdailycn, an account with 32,000 followers, said it received around three dozen reports from mainland China, about half of which involved bathrooms. Northern_Square, with 42,000 followers, said it received eight reports of slogans in bathrooms, which users said were from cities including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Wuhan.
The movement has been dubbed by some as the "Toilet Revolution" -- in a jibe against Xi's campaign to improve the sanitary conditions at public restrooms in China, and a nod to the location of much of the anti-Xi messaging.
Wu, the student in Eastern China, applauded the term for its "ironic effect." But he said it also offers an inspiration. "Even in a cramped space like the toilet, as long as you have a revolutionary heart, you can make your own contribution," he said.
For Chen, the term is a stark reminder of the highly limited space of free expression in China.
"Due to censorship and surveillance, people can only express political opinions by writing slogans in places like toilets. It is sad that we have been oppressed to this extent," Chen said.
'A glimmer of light'
For many overseas Chinese students, including Jolie, it is their first time to have taken political action, driven by a mixture of awe and guilt toward the "Bridge Man" and a sense of duty to show solidarity.
Among the posters on the notice boards of Goldsmiths, the University of London, is one with a photo of the Sitong Bridge protest, which showed a plume of dark smoke billowing up from the bridge.
Above it, a Chinese sentence printed in red reads: "The courage of one person should not be without echo."
Putting up protest posters "is the smallest thing, but the biggest I can do now -- not because of my ability but because of my lack of courage," Jolie said, pointing to her relative safety acting outside China's borders.
Others expressed a similar sense of guilt. "I feel ashamed. If I were in Beijing now, I would never have the courage to do such a thing," said Yvonne Li, who graduated from Erasmus University Rotterdam in the Netherlands last year.
Li and a friend put up a hundred posters on campus and in the city center, including around China Town.
"I really wanted to cry when I first saw the protest on Instagram. I felt politically depressed reading Chinese news everyday. I couldn't see any hope. But when I saw this brave man, I realized there is still a glimmer of light," she said.
The two Instagram accounts, Citizensdailycn and Northern_square, said they each received more than 1,000 submissions of anti-Xi posters from the Chinese diaspora. According to Citizensdailycn's tally, the posters have been sighted at 320 universities across the world.
Teng Biao, a human rights lawyer and visiting professor at the University of Chicago, said he is struck by how fast the overseas opposition to Xi has gathered pace and how far it has spread.
When Xi scrapped presidential term limits in 2018, posters featuring the slogan "Not My President" and Xi's face had surfaced in some universities outside China -- but the scale paled in comparison, Teng noted.
"In the past, there were only sporadic protests by overseas Chinese dissidents. Voices from university campuses were predominantly supporting the Chinese government and leadership," he said.
The risks
In recent years, as Xi stoked nationalism at home and pursued an assertive foreign policy abroad, an increasing number of overseas Chinese students have stepped forward to defend Beijing from any criticism or perceived slights -- sometimes with the blessing of Chinese embassies.
There were protests when a university invited the Dalai Lama to be a guest speaker; rebukes for professors perceived to have "anti-China" content in their lectures; and clashes when other campus groups expressed support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests.
But as the widespread anti-Xi posters have shown, the rising nationalistic sentiment is by no means representative of all Chinese students overseas. Most often, those who do not agree with the party and its policies simply choose to stay silent. For them, the stakes of openly criticizing Beijing are just too high. In past years, those who spoke out have faced harassment and intimidation, retaliation against family back home, and lengthy prison terms upon returning to China.
"Even liberal democracies are influenced by China's long arm of repression. The Chinese government has a large amount of spies and informants, monitoring overseas Chinese through various United Front-linked organizations," Teng said, referring to a party body responsible for influence and infiltration operations abroad.
Teng said Beijing has extended its grip on Chinese student bodies abroad to police the speech and actions of its nationals overseas -- and to make sure the party line is observed even on foreign campuses.
"The fact that so many students are willing to take the risk shows how widespread the anger is over Xi's decade of moving backward."
Most students CNN spoke with said they were worried about being spotted with the posters by Beijing's supporters, who they fear could expose them on Chinese social media or report them to the embassies.
"We were scared and kept looking around. I found it absurd at the time and reflected briefly upon it -- what we were doing is completely legal here (in the Netherlands), but we were still afraid of being seen by other Chinese students," said Chen, the recent graduate in Rotterdam.
'We're not alone'
The fear of being betrayed by peers has weighed heavily on Jolie, the student in London, in particular while growing up in China with views that differed from the party line. "I was feeling really lonely," she said. "The horrible (thing) is that your friends and classmates may report you."
But as she showed solidarity for the "Bridge Man," she also found solidarity in others who did the same. In the day following the protest in Beijing, Jolie saw on Instagram an outpouring of photos showing protest posters from all over the world.
"I was so moved and also a little bit shocked that (I) have many friends, although I don't know them, and I felt a very strong emotion," she said. "I just thought -- my friends, how can I contact you, how can I find you, how can we recognize each other?"
Sometimes, all it takes is a knowing smile from a fellow Chinese student -- or a new protest poster that crops up on the same notice board -- to make the students feel reassured.
"It's important to tell each other that we're not alone," said a Chinese student at McGill University in Quebec.
"(After) I first hung the posters, I went back to see if they were still there and I would see another small poster hung by someone else and I just feel really safe and comforted."
"I feel like it is my responsibility to do this," they said. If they didn't do anything, "it's just going to be over, and I just don't want it to be over so quickly without any consequences."
In China, the party will also be watching closely for any consequences. Having tightened its grip on all aspects of life, launched a sweeping crackdown on dissent, wiped out much of civil society and built a high-tech surveillance state, the party's hold on power appears firmer than ever.
But the extensive censorship around the Sitong Bridge protest also betrays its paranoia.
"Maybe (the bridge protester) is the only one with such courage and willingness to sacrifice, but there may be millions of other Chinese people who share his views," said Matt, a Chinese student at Columbia University in New York.
"He let me realize that there are still such people in China, and I want others to know that, too. Not everyone is brainwashed. (We're) still a nation with ideals and hopes."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Protests against Iranian government gain momentum across Canada
As uprisings continue in Iran, Canadians across the country are showing support by organizing and marching in protests, showcasing solidarity for the thousands risking their lives to dismantle the regime.
'Is this going to be my life now?': Here's what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
Alberta UCP and NDP hold simultaneous political conventions to ramp up unofficial election campaigns
Two of Alberta’s major political parties held their own separate conventions Saturday in an effort to ramp up support and unofficially launch their campaigns ahead of a general election next spring.
Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, high school graduation rates rose during the 2019-2020 school year
High school graduation rates rose during the 2019-2020 school year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, new data from Statistics Canada shows.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
'It was a gut punch': Indigenous-led research station in N.W.T. damaged by wildfire
A wildfire that almost destroyed an Indigenous-led research station in the Northwest Territories is expected to have far-reaching effects on environmental research and the community.
Federal leaders mark 8-year anniversary of National War Memorial attack
Canada's federal leaders paid their respects Saturday on the eighth anniversary of the attacks at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill.
Canada
-
Protests against Iranian government gain momentum across Canada
As uprisings continue in Iran, Canadians across the country are showing support by organizing and marching in protests, showcasing solidarity for the thousands risking their lives to dismantle the regime.
-
Alberta UCP and NDP hold simultaneous political conventions to ramp up unofficial election campaigns
Two of Alberta’s major political parties held their own separate conventions Saturday in an effort to ramp up support and unofficially launch their campaigns ahead of a general election next spring.
-
Newly added gravestones share history of Indigenous people in New Westminster, B.C.
For decades, their final resting places lay unmarked in a New Westminster cemetery. Now members of the Qayqayt First Nation are being honoured in a way one of their descendants has long awaited.
-
Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, high school graduation rates rose during the 2019-2020 school year
High school graduation rates rose during the 2019-2020 school year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, new data from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Federal leaders mark 8-year anniversary of National War Memorial attack
Canada's federal leaders paid their respects Saturday on the eighth anniversary of the attacks at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
World
-
Protests against Iranian government gain momentum across Canada
As uprisings continue in Iran, Canadians across the country are showing support by organizing and marching in protests, showcasing solidarity for the thousands risking their lives to dismantle the regime.
-
Former Chinese leader Hu Jintao unexpectedly led out of room as Party Congress comes to a close
China's former top leader, Hu Jintao, was unexpectedly led out of Saturday's closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress, in a moment of drama during what is typically a highly choreographed event.
-
Boris Johnson returns to U.K. amidst rumors he will run for PM
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed back in Britain on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job.
-
Anti-Xi protest spreads in China and worldwide as Chinese leader begins third term
A rare, bold protest against China's top leader Xi Jinping in Beijing has resonated far beyond the Chinese capital, sparking acts of solidarity from Chinese nationals inside the country and across the globe.
-
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery -- forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes.
-
Politics
-
Protests against Iranian government gain momentum across Canada
As uprisings continue in Iran, Canadians across the country are showing support by organizing and marching in protests, showcasing solidarity for the thousands risking their lives to dismantle the regime.
-
Federal handgun freeze now in effect amid fears MPs will water down the measure
Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada took effect Friday amid concerns from firearm-control advocates that MPs will weaken the effect through changes to accompanying legislation.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry: What initial police testimony says about 'Freedom Convoy' preparation and response
Over the last few days, the national inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act has been hearing from initial police witnesses from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ottawa Police Service (OPS). With more police testimony scheduled in the days ahead, here are some key findings so far.
Health
-
Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated
Research shows that bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and the in-between diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder, share common genetic underpinnings as well as overlapping symptoms and signs.
-
Lake Mead brain-eating amoeba death among few in U.S., experts say
The death of a Las Vegas-area teenager from a rare brain-eating amoeba that investigators think he was exposed to in warm waters at Lake Mead should prompt caution, not panic, among people at freshwater lakes, rivers and springs, experts said Friday.
-
Physical inactivity costs Canada US$421 million annually: WHO
A new report from the World Health Organization says annual health-care costs arising from lack of physical activity have reached US$27 billion globally and US$421 million Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
-
Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google on Friday for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
Entertainment
-
Zac Brown Band says Vancouver show cancelled after crew members turned away at border
The Zac Brown Band has issued an apology for cancelling its show in Vancouver, saying some crew members were turned away at the border.
-
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85.
-
Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'
Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
Business
-
How Montreal's video game industry is changing to meet labour demands
Montreal has carved a spot for itself as a global leader in video game development, now it is faced with a new challenge -- a labour shortage. The city houses industry leaders including Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games and boutique studios like Behaviour Interactive, establishing itself as a notable force in the video game sector over nearly three decades.
-
Netflix to crack down on account sharing, will begin rollout in early 2023
As Netflix looks to stay competitive in an environment with multiple streaming services, the platform will be introducing additional fees for shared accounts starting in early 2023. Details on the exact prices have not been released yet.
-
eBay is removing Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes
Netflix's hit series 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' has sparked renewed interest in the notorious serial killer just in time for Halloween season, but at least one online retailer is shutting down sales of Dahmer costumes.
Lifestyle
-
-
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on.
-
When it comes to their hair, Black women face a difficult choice
Research published Monday found a connection between using certain hair straighteners, such as chemical relaxers and pressing products, and an increased risk of uterine cancer -- the most common cancer of the female reproductive system. The association between hair-straightening products and uterine cancer cases was most pronounced for Black women.
Sports
-
Red Bull Formula One owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died. He was 78.
-
American driver Sargeant on verge of F1 seat in 2023
An American driver is closing in on Formula One. Williams reserve driver Logan Sargeant will get a seat for the 2023 season if he earns enough super license points to qualify.
-
Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals
Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the Lions earned a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday.
Autos
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.
-
Toyota expects to cut full-year output target due to chip shortage
Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday its annual vehicle production was likely to come in below its initial target, as a persistent global semiconductor shortage hampers efforts by the world's biggest car maker by sales to boost output.
-
Tesla cars will not be approved as fully self driving this year, Musk says
Tesla's advanced driver assistant software will not gain regulatory approval in 2022, Chief Executive Elon Musk said, signaling that the company is not yet able to satisfy authorities that its cars can be driven without someone behind the wheel.