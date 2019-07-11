An alleged drunk driver got into a prickly situation with police in Arizona after the car he was in crashed into a huge cactus plant.

The man was driving a car which crossed the median and hit a giant saguaro cactus on Wednesday, according to Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

The department posted pictures of the plant’s trunk impaled through the car’s windshield. The crash left the driver with minor injuries.

Kai Scott, 39, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and criminal damage, deputies said.

“The driver, who appeared disoriented, sustained minor injuries, and was later detained after deputies observed possible signs and symptoms associated with impairment,” Pima County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Local firefighters also posted a picture of the scene on Twitter.

“Firefighters responded to this auto accident this morning at approximately 9:30 a.m.,” Northwest Fire wrote.

“Miraculously, no injuries were reported.”