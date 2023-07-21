After decades of struggle in Israel, dozens of African Hebrew Israelites face deportation

Members of the Hebrew Israelite community sing together during a rally outside of the District Court in Beersheba, Israel, ahead of a hearing on the deportation orders for dozens from their community, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The community's decades-long plight to secure their status shines a light on Israel's strict immigration policy, which grants people whom it considers Jewish automatic citizenship but limits entry to others who don't fall within that definition. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo) Members of the Hebrew Israelite community sing together during a rally outside of the District Court in Beersheba, Israel, ahead of a hearing on the deportation orders for dozens from their community, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The community's decades-long plight to secure their status shines a light on Israel's strict immigration policy, which grants people whom it considers Jewish automatic citizenship but limits entry to others who don't fall within that definition. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social