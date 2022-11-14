Across the U.S., a return to democratic order after the midterm elections; will it last?
There was no violence. Many candidates who denied the legitimacy of previous elections lost and quietly conceded. And few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud.
For a moment, at least, there's a sense of normalcy in the U.S. The extremism that has consumed political discourse for much of the last two years has been replaced by something resembling traditional democratic order.
The post-election narrative was instead focused on each party's electoral fate: Republicans were disappointed that sweeping victories didn't materialize, while relieved Democrats braced for the possibility of a slim House GOP majority. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day -- domestic extremist violence, voter intimidation and Republican refusal to respect election outcomes -- did not materialize in any pervasive way.
"It was a good day, I think, for democracy," President Joe Biden said, even as he acknowledged his party might lose one chamber of Congress.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said midterm voters were concerned about Biden's leadership but that they had a more urgent message: "Fix policy later, fix crazy now," he told CNN.
Yet the "crazy" that consumed Sununu's party this fall still looms.
Even as many GOP leaders blame Trump for elevating weak and extreme candidates who struggled, the former president sought to undermine the midterm results from his low-profile social media platform. Trump posted no fewer than 20 messages since Tuesday afternoon raising the false prospect of electoral fraud in the 2022 election, increasingly focusing on Nevada and Arizona as vote counting there continued into the weekend.
His expected announcement on Tuesday of a third presidential campaign could give Trump another high-profile platform to advance lies about the election.
Of the high-profile candidates on the 2022 ballot, only Arizona's Republican candidate for governor, Kari Lake, has been aggressive in promoting Trump's unfounded concerns about the extended vote-counting process, which is typical in some states. Lake is locked in a tight race against Democrat Katie Hobbs that hasn't been called.
In Pennsylvania, the Trump-backed candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, was soundly defeated. Mastriano's senior legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, a former Trump aide, stated unequivocally there was no sign of serious voting irregularity.
"There isn't this kind of concern like we had in 2020," Ellis said on her podcast. "We can't just say, `Oh, my gosh, everything was stolen.' I mean, that's ridiculous for this election."
And in Michigan, Trump-backed Republican Tudor Dixon, a leading 2020 election denier, quickly conceded to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after The Associated Press called the race.
A leading progressive, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has raised concerns about far-right threats to democracy since before his own 2020 presidential bid, suggested that the GOP has begun to act more rationally.
"I think that a number of Republicans now understand that Trump's desire to undermine American democracy is not only wrong, but it is bad politics," Sanders told the AP. "For all of those people who want to maintain the lies that Trump actually won in 2020, Tuesday was a bad day for them and a good day for the rest of the American people."
Indeed, across the country, so-called election deniers lost some of the nation's most important races.
Just one of 14 self-described "America First" secretary of state candidates, Indiana's Diego Morales, won his race. The group of would-be chief election officials, which included candidates in swing states Arizona, Michigan and Nevada, was defined by Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Candidates who embraced such beliefs also lost races for governor in the Midwestern battlegrounds of Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin and in the Northeastern battleground of Pennsylvania.
Republicans who denied the legitimacy of the last election did prevail in Senate contests in North Carolina and Ohio. In Georgia, Republican Brian Kemp won reelection outright after fighting Trump's conspiracy theories, but Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who has promoted lies about the last election, proceeded to a runoff election in December.
Before Election Day, NAACP President Derrick Johnson said he was "extremely concerned" that Black people would be disenfranchised by voter intimidation or other voter suppression tactics -- especially as hundreds of pro-Trump activists signed up to serve as GOP election watchers across the country.
U.S. intelligence agencies issued a bulletin less than two weeks before the election warning of a heightened threat of domestic violent extremism that might target elected officials, election workers or voting places.
But days after polls closed, Johnson said the voting process largely went well. He noted, however, that it's impossible to know whether the threat of intimidation or violence may have had a "chilling effect" on voter participation.
"It was frustrating that we have to operate in our democracy from a fear posture," Johnson said. "We should be making it easier to vote."
Meanwhile, world leaders noted the relatively smooth election in discussions with Biden during a weekend summit in southeast Asia. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the outcome established "a strong position for him on the international stage."
"I would say one theme that emerged over the course of the two days was the theme about the strength of American democracy and what this election said about American democracy," Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One. "So, the president feels very good about -- obviously, about the results."
On Election Day, Trump tried and failed to sow disorder in multiple states -- especially in regions with large minority populations.
Trump posted a message on social media Tuesday afternoon falsely claiming that voters were being refused the right to vote in Detroit. "Protest, Protest, Protest!" the former president wrote.
The message inspired no protests or even visible tension outside the Detroit convention center where votes were being counted. Two years earlier, scores of Trump supporters screamed and beat on the glass during the tabulation process.
At Milwaukee's central count facility, several election observers heckled election commission members as roughly 250 workers tabulated the city's absentee ballots Tuesday evening. Republican Commissioner Doug Haag, who stood witness as the flash drives with vote totals were sealed in envelopes, was among those who scolded the hecklers. They quieted down after receiving a final warning and were allowed to stay for the remainder of the process.
In Arizona's pivotal Maricopa County, there were calls early on from far-right groups, including some known to attract Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and other extremists, for protests in front of the building where the ballots were being counted to demand a hand count of the vote. Police responded with a heavy presence on Election Day, bringing in mounted officers and helicopters. But not even a handful of protesters showed up. Two years earlier, a large group of armed protesters gathered outside the same tabulation center.
And in Nevada, local officials were prepared for disorder, but bad weather more than voter intimidation marked Election Day.
In populous Clark County, a Democratic stronghold, one man walked into a polling place and raised his voice at poll workers, saying the machines were rigged, according to the Clark County School District Police Department. Poll workers told him to quiet down before he walked outside, where he tried to pull down the "vote here" sign.
In the Reno, Nevada, area, where voters braved snow and ice on Election Day, Washoe County interim registrar Jamie Rodriguez said there was only one case of voter intimidation. Two men threatened poll workers and were "aggressive" toward voters, before a poll manager escorted them out. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating.
"It was a lot of comments about them not being patriots, not doing the right thing," Rodriguez said.
Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo in Washington, Harm Venhuizen in Milwaukee, Corey Williams in Detroit and Seung Min Kim in Nusa Dua, Indonesia, contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government.
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
Russia bans 100 Canadians including Margaret Atwood, Jim Carrey
Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.
Adopt all 'layers of protection' to help most vulnerable, doctors say as respiratory viruses spread
Doctors are stressing the importance of masking and other ways to help protect yourself and others amid a growing number of respiratory illnesses in recent weeks.
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
'Freedom Convoy' did not pose threat to the security of Canada: CSIS director
New documents released by the public inquiry investigating the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act show the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service felt the 'Freedom Convoy' did not pose a threat to the security of Canada.
John Aniston, star of 'Days of Our Lives,' dead at 89
John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.
Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.
Liberals mum on chance of meeting China's Xi at G20, push to further isolate Russia
The federal government won't say whether it asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is pressuring G20 leaders to further isolate Russia.
Canada
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
Site of Regina explosion still 'unstable' as crews investigate cause
The site of an explosion in Regina is still considered 'unstable' as crews continue to investigate the cause of the blast.
-
RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government.
-
Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is 'strongly recommending' -- but not mandating -- masking in all indoor public settings as some pediatric hospitals across the province say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario back in deficit while pledging billions in affordability initiatives
Just months after the Ontario government touted a $2.1-billion surplus for 2021-22, the province is yet again in the red.
-
N.B. police investigating financial extortion of teenage boys on social media
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating several reports of teenage boys being financially extorted online.
World
-
Iran issues first death sentence linked to recent protests
An Iranian court has issued the first death sentence linked to recent protests, convicting the unnamed person of 'enmity against God' and 'spreading corruption on Earth,' state media reports.
-
Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 'reckless'
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump's words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were 'reckless' and criticized Trump for being 'part of the problem' that day.
-
Turkiye detains Syrian suspect in deadly Istanbul bombing
Turkish police said Monday they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish militants and that she confessed to planting a bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen others.
-
Russia's Lavrov left hospital in Bali after 'checkup': officials
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the Group of 20 summit being held on the island, Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized.
-
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the Russian withdrawal from Kherson as the 'beginning of the end of the war' on Monday, as he lauded soldiers and took selfies with them in the recently liberated southern city.
-
Russia bans 100 Canadians including Margaret Atwood, Jim Carrey
Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.
Politics
-
'Freedom Convoy' did not pose threat to the security of Canada: CSIS director
New documents released by the public inquiry investigating the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act show the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service felt the 'Freedom Convoy' did not pose a threat to the security of Canada.
-
New Democrats call for independent review of government's COVID-19 response
It's time for Canadians to find out how well the federal government handled COVID-19 with a public inquiry into Canada's pandemic response, says the NDP.
-
Liberals mum on chance of meeting China's Xi at G20, push to further isolate Russia
The federal government won't say whether it asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is pressuring G20 leaders to further isolate Russia.
Health
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
Moderna said on Monday its updated COVID-19 booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot.
-
She chemically straightened her hair to feel accepted. Now she's learned of the increased risk of uterine cancer
New research shows that chemical hair straightening products are tied to uterine and other cancers that impact Black women more than other groups.
Sci-Tech
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
-
Unmanned, solar-powered U.S. space plane back after 908 days
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
Entertainment
-
John Aniston, star of 'Days of Our Lives,' dead at 89
John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.
-
R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg get nods for Songwriters Hall
Bryan Adams, R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Heart and The Doobie Brothers are among the nominees for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame, part of a dazzling list of talented acts who left their mark on country, pop, rap, Broadway, post-punk, Latin and New Jack Swing.
-
Nickelback, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw to headline Boots and Hearts 2023
Nickelback will headline Boots and Hearts next year, marking their first appearance at the country music festival. The Canadian rockers will perform Aug. 11, while country superstars Keith Urban and Tim McGraw will take to the stage on Aug 12 and 13.
Business
-
Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto
Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the saviour of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world's first trillionaire.
-
Slowdown will impact low-income earners most, Macklem says at diversity conference
Low-income Canadians are the hardest hit by high inflation and will be disproportionately affected by the impending economic slowdown, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said during a speech Monday.
-
Tribunal judge emphasizes public interest in Rogers, Shaw, Competition Bureau hearing
The judge presiding over the public hearing on Rogers Communications Inc. $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. says too much of the case is being held behind closed doors.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH: How to fold a fitted sheet and other frustrating laundry
Tackling two of the most frustrating items in laundry baskets everywhere, Canadian TikTok star Melissa Pateras shows how to neatly fold the dreaded fitted sheet and bulky hooded sweater.
-
Nickelback, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw to headline Boots and Hearts 2023
Nickelback will headline Boots and Hearts next year, marking their first appearance at the country music festival. The Canadian rockers will perform Aug. 11, while country superstars Keith Urban and Tim McGraw will take to the stage on Aug 12 and 13.
-
'Why should this sit there and collect dust?': Vintage jean store reopens in Winnipeg after being closed for more than 30 years
Winnipeggers who like to buy vintage clothing have the perfect opportunity to add to their wardrobe as a local jean shop that was in operation between the late '70s and early '90s is now back in business.
Sports
-
Former MMA fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dies at 38
Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, an MMA light heavyweight fighter who went 23-6 in his career, has died. He was 38.
-
Alfredsson finally enters Hockey Hall of Fame tonight
Ottawa Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson will take his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame tonight after waiting for the honour since 2017.
-
Argos down Alouettes 34-27 to advance to Grey Cup game
McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw two touchdown passes as the Toronto Argonauts punched their ticket to the Grey Cup with a 34-27 home win over the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division final Sunday.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.