Accounting error means Pentagon can send an additional US$3 billion in weapons to Ukraine

BREAKING | Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons

The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, May 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

