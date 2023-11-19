World

    • A man who killed 3 women and a teenager is found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

    This image released by Memphis Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, shows shooting suspect Mavis Christian Jr. at a crime scene. (Memphis Police Department via AP) This image released by Memphis Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, shows shooting suspect Mavis Christian Jr. at a crime scene. (Memphis Police Department via AP)
    MEMPHIS, Tenn. -

    A suspect in Tennessee died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot while on the run early Sunday after he allegedly killed four and seriously injured a fifth victim during a deadly outbreak of domestic violence Saturday night, police said.

    Officers found Mavis Christian Jr., 52, in his car during a manhunt following the shootings at three locations in Memphis that left three women and a teenage girl dead and critically wounded another teen girl.

    Memphis Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:22 p.m. on the 100 Block of Howard Drive. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Investigators determined there were two other connected fatal shootings. At Field Lark Drive, a woman and a 13-year-old girl were killed and a 15-year-old girl was critically wounded. Another woman was found fatally shot on Warrington Road, Memphis Police Officer Christopher Williams said.

    Police believed Christian was responsible for all three shootings and began a search involving local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

    Each of the shootings was believed to be a domestic violence situation, the police said.

