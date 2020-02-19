TORONTO -- A Canadian permanent resident says he hopes he will remain healthy as he waits out another two weeks in quarantine in the U.S. following a lengthy journey from Japan where he had been quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

“I’m hoping that my temperature continues to stay under control, that I don’t start coughing, that I don’t test positive, basically,” Spencer Fehrenbacher said.

Fehrenbacher, an American citizen who lives in Fort Langley, B.C., was one of approximately 300 cruise ship evacuees who left Tokyo on a chartered flight destined for the U.S. on Sunday night. Before the U.S. government sent a plane to bring them home, the group had been under quarantine on the ship for nearly two weeks, in an effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Early Monday morning, the flight landed at the Travis Air Force Base in California, where healthy passengers are being kept in isolation for at least two weeks. Those who develop symptoms of the COVID-19 virus will be transported to hospital for treatment.

While Fehrenbacher said he’s happy to be back on U.S. soil, he said his journey to get there was made in fear.

Right after they disembarked from the ship, where at least 621 people have contracted the virus, Fehrenbacher said they boarded a bus to take them to Tokyo International Airport in what should have been a 20-minute drive, but ended up taking six hours.

“A lot of waiting, a lot of logistics, it was a long process,” he said in a video message he sent to CTV News Vancouver on Monday.

When they finally arrived at the airport, Fehrenbacher said they had their temperatures taken before they were allowed to board a Boeing 747 aircraft that had been modified to resemble a cargo plane.

“There were no windows. There were various rows of seats and the centre of the airplane actually had this taped-off area that was like a quarantined zone for people who were already sick,” he recalled. “A lot of people in hazmat suits.”

The 29-year-old said he didn’t see anyone enter or exit the quarantined area during the 11-hour flight, but he might have missed it because he was sleeping for most of the trip.

Fehrenbacher confirmed media reports that sick passengers were on the flight alongside healthy ones.

“There was a person right behind me who, when we landed, I found out was being taken to Omaha, Nebraska, because she had tested positive,” he said.

The woman was tested before they boarded the plane, but Fehrenbacher said her results didn’t come back until they were already in the air.

“Having people test positive and knowing that there are people with the virus sitting right next to you, sitting right behind you for 10 to 12 hours is very disconcerting,” he said.

Despite his unease about the health of his fellow passengers, Fehrenbacher said he’s trying to stay optimistic as he settles in to his new room at the military base, located near Sacramento. He said he has his own room with a balcony and he’s able to go outside to a fenced-off yard area whenever he wants.

“I’m here. I’m going to stay optimistic,” he said. “I’m just keeping hope alive that I don’t develop symptoms over the course of the next couple of weeks.”

While U.S. citizens have already begun their second quarantine, Canadian passengers aboard the Princess Diamond cruise ship are still waiting aboard the vessel for a chartered flight to take them home. Canadian government officials have said that plane is expected to depart Japan on Friday.

Of the 256 Canadians on the vessel, 43 of them have tested positive for COVID-19 so far.