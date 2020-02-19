Dr. Mike Wilkinson is well-versed in viruses threatening Olympic Games.

Wilkinson will be the Canadian team's chief medical officer at this summer's Tokyo Olympics, which are the subject of concern due to the new coronavirus that has infected more than 75,000 people.

Wilkinson said organizers of the 2010 Vancouver Olympics faced similar fears.

An outbreak of H1N1 -- swine flu -- just six months before the opening of the Vancouver Winter Games caused panic.

The one major difference was there was a vaccine for H1N1.

There isn't one for the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, and has killed more than 2,000 people in that country.