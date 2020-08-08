TORONTO -- A Japanese restaurant chain has developed a new method that can transform an ordinary face mask into one that could be used while eating and drinking.

Saizeriya Co. shared the new face mask tip in a YouTube video on Friday. The company uses origami paper-folding techniques to combine an existing face mask with a regular paper napkin.

In the video, a company official folds a mask in half to expose the wearer’s mouth. Anapkin is then tucked inside the mask just enough so that it’s able to hang over like a handkerchief.

He then shows how the mask works by bringing a spoon up to his mouth.

According to The Japan Times, company president Issei Horino said in a news conference that the technique can prevent droplets.

Japan was highly praised for their initial success in containing the COVID-19 outbreak, but has recently seen a spike in new cases. As of Aug. 7, the country reported 12,629 active COVID-19 cases which is up from the 1,806 cases that were reported a month prior.

As the country braces for a potential second wave, new personal protective items and methods like the paper napkin face masks are sought to help curb new infections.