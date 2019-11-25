TORONTO -- An Ohio woman called 911 pretending to order a pizza, all in an effort to secretly alert police to an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to a Nov. 13 call, the woman, whose name has been withheld, used code so the suspect was not tipped off.

NBC News identified the 911 dispatcher as Tim Teneyck and described how he was being lauded for his sharp thinking after he figured out what the caller was doing.

The 911 call released by 13ABC last Tuesday showed how he initially questioned her saying, “You called 911 to order a pizza?” Teneyck adds, “this is the wrong number to call for a pizza.”

“No no no, you’re not understanding,” says the woman who doubles down. “Oh, I’m getting you now, OK … is the guy still there?” Teneyck asks.

"Yeah, I need a large pizza," the caller said, before asking for pepperoni. Teneyck then asks if a medical crew should be sent or if the woman could stay on the phone but the woman says no to both.

WRCBtv reports that the woman was calling for her mother whose boyfriend had gotten drunk and allegedly pushed and punched her.

The man was arrested and held on a domestic violence charge.