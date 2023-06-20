9 Egyptians appearing in Greek court over deadly migrant shipwreck

A group of men wait at the turnstiles and speak with survivors, mostly from Pakistan, of a deadly migrant boat sinking at a migrant camp in Malakasa north of Athens, on Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) A group of men wait at the turnstiles and speak with survivors, mostly from Pakistan, of a deadly migrant boat sinking at a migrant camp in Malakasa north of Athens, on Monday, June 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Byelection results round-up: Who won in four federal races last night?

Voters in four federal ridings had their say on Monday, voting in new members of Parliament in Quebec, Ontario, and Manitoba. Heading in to election day, two of the seats were Liberal-held, and two were Conservative-held. Who came out on top? And, what do the margins of victory suggest about Canadians' shifting support?

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social