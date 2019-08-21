8-year-old German boy drove parents' car at 140 km/h: police
The 2014 Volkswagen Golf GTI is unveiled during the 2013 New York International Auto Show at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Wednesday, March 27, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 11:35AM EDT
An eight-year-old boy who went for a secret joyride in his parents' car told police that he "just wanted to drive a little bit."
Police in Soest, Germany said Wednesday that the boy had left home with his parents' Volkswagen Golf overnight.
According to police, the car reached a top speed of 140 km/h and was travelling toward Dortmund before the boy started to feel unwell and pulled into a parking lot, where he waited with the vehicle's hazard lights on.
No injuries or damage were reported.
Police say the boy is a car fanatic who has driven on private property in the past, and enjoys go-karts and bumper cars.
Reaction to the joyride in Germany has been largely full of amusement, with a number of Facebook commenters suggesting that recruiters from the Formula One racing circuit would soon be trying to get in touch with the boy.
"Fun aside, good that nothing (bad) happened," commenter Chris Grutti added in German.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump: Any Jew voting Democratic is uninformed or disloyal
- Hong Kong police in standoff with protesters after sit-in
- Record number of wildfires burning in Brazil's Amazon rainforest: space agency
- 8-year-old German boy drove parents' car at 140 km/h: police
- Australian court upholds sex abuse verdict of Cardinal Pell