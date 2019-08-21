An eight-year-old boy who went for a secret joyride in his parents' car told police that he "just wanted to drive a little bit."

Police in Soest, Germany said Wednesday that the boy had left home with his parents' Volkswagen Golf overnight.

According to police, the car reached a top speed of 140 km/h and was travelling toward Dortmund before the boy started to feel unwell and pulled into a parking lot, where he waited with the vehicle's hazard lights on.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Police say the boy is a car fanatic who has driven on private property in the past, and enjoys go-karts and bumper cars.

Reaction to the joyride in Germany has been largely full of amusement, with a number of Facebook commenters suggesting that recruiters from the Formula One racing circuit would soon be trying to get in touch with the boy.

"Fun aside, good that nothing (bad) happened," commenter Chris Grutti added in German.