7 dead in Turkish restaurant gas canister blast

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. President Joe Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes

U.S. President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social