6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police
An attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked blade attack in Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning before being shot and wounded by police, France's interior minister said, praising the swift intervention of police for helping prevent any fatalities.
The suspect attacked several people, including a police officer, with a "bladed weapon" during the morning rush hour, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters at the scene, flanked by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.
He said the unnamed assailant was currently "between life and death" in hospital after being shot in the chest, according to French media. Darmanin thanked the police "for their effective and courageous reaction."
"Without the extremely rapid intervention, there would surely be deaths," he said, detailing how the suspect was neutralized within one minute of attacking his first victim.
"At 6:42, the first acts were described. At 6:43, the police used their administrative weapon after his passage of violence," he said.
Darmanin said the attacker's weapon was "not a knife" but likely a homemade weapon. He said the suspect was reported not to have said anything during the assault and that investigators have not discovered any extremist links.
According to French media reports, the suspect first threw himself upon a man in front of the train station, stabbing him 15 times and seriously wounding him. The assailant then entered the station and attacked four civilians and a police officer, the media reports said.
Screams alerted two other police officers who intervened while the suspect was attacking the officer. The officer for France's border guard was stabbed in the back but not seriously wounded because of a bulletproof vest, Darmanin said.
The man stabbed outside the station was the only person who sustained serious wounds in the attack, officials said. Police opened an investigation into whether the attack merited attempted assassination charges.
Video of the Gare du Nord, one of the French capital's busiest commuter stations, showed an eerie calm as dozens of police huddled nearby the Eurostar terminal entrance in areas cordoned off from the public.
No specific motive has currently been suggested by authorities. France remains jittery following a spate of deadly terror attacks since 2015.
The commotion also caused serious disruptions to train services at the station -- Europe's busiest rail artery -- in the early morning rush hour, according to the national railway company SNCF.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Flight delays in U.S. after Federal Aviation Administration computer outage
Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration. At around 6:30 Eastern, there were 760 delays within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
Parents 'in disbelief' after ISIS flag sent out by Toronto school principal in email
An email by the principal of a downtown Toronto elementary school to commemorate Somali Heritage Month and Islamic Heritage Month, sent out to hundreds of families, included an image of the ISIS flag.
Woman air lifted to Toronto hospital after 'catastrophic' water slide accident in Dominican Republic
An Ontario woman who suffered a 'catastrophic' accident on a water slide in the Dominican Republic that left her paralyzed and stuck abroad for two weeks has been transported to a Toronto hospital by air ambulance.
6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police
An attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked blade attack in Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning before being shot and wounded by police, France's interior minister said, praising the swift intervention of police for helping prevent any fatalities.
Trudeau meets with Mexico's president on final day of North American summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet one-on-one with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador today as he wraps up his time at the North American Leaders' Summit.
At rehabbed Golden Globes, Yeoh, Spielberg and 'White Lotus' win
The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee and numerous trophies for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'Abbott Elementary.'
These are the world's most powerful passports in 2023
A report from U.K.-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners reveals that for the fifth year running, Japan has the world's most powerful passport, with placing Canada near the top of the list..
Poilievre calls for study of consulting company's earning spike under Liberal government
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for a committee study of the government’s relationship with a consulting firm following reports it has been awarded 30 times more money in federal contracts under Justin Trudeau’s Liberals than Stephen Harper’s Conservatives.
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
Canada
-
Family members found dead in Surrey, B.C., home were 'happy with their life,' neighbour says
The three family members found dead inside their Surrey, B.C., home this week ran a tutoring business together, according to their stunned neighbours.
-
'Shocking but justified': B.C. Mountie who punched man during caught-on-camera arrest acquitted of assault
A B.C. Mountie who was caught on video repeatedly punching a man in the face during an arrest has been acquitted of assault, with the judge ruling the officer's use of force was "shocking but justified."
-
Canada, U.S. officials to increase Nexus enrollment interview appointments as backlogs persist
In an effort to mitigate the backlog of Nexus applicants awaiting interviews, Public Safety Canada and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have announced that applicants will now have more opportunities to complete interviews, with extended hours of service and allowing applicants to complete interviews near Canadian airports.
-
N.S. government says no legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
Nova Scotia's Justice Department said Tuesday it won't pursue legal action against a politician who posted information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
-
'We should have done better': Via Rail CEO says sorry for holiday travel disruptions
Weeks after travellers were left stranded and scrambling due to train delays and cancellations over the holidays, Via Rail's president and CEO is saying sorry for letting its passengers down.
-
Canadian military to resume weapons training along section of B.C. coast after 3-year hiatus
The Canadian military says it will resume weapons training along a section of the B.C. coast after a three-year pause to study its effects found "negligible" impacts on marine mammals, including the endangered southern resident killer whale.
World
-
Biden 'surprised' government records found at old office
President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was surprised when informed that government records were found by his attorneys at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence conduct a "damage assessment" of potentially classified documents.
-
Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, dies at 82
Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, who won an Olympic gold medal before becoming entangled in his country's volatile politics in the 1960s as king and spent decades in exile, has died. He was 82.
-
Bolsonaro eyes return to Brazil as Biden faces pressure to expel former Brazilian president
The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following his supporters' brazen attack on Brazil's capital over the weekend.
-
'No amnesty!': Brazilian protests demand jail for rioters
Thousands of protesters in Brazil are demanding accountability for supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the capital Sunday, and those who enabled the rampage, evoking memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country's 1964-85 dictatorship.
-
6 stabbed in Paris train station, attacker shot by police
An attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked blade attack in Paris' busy Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning before being shot and wounded by police, France's interior minister said, praising the swift intervention of police for helping prevent any fatalities.
-
Flight delays in U.S. after Federal Aviation Administration computer outage
Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration. At around 6:30 Eastern, there were 760 delays within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
Politics
-
Trudeau meets with Mexico's president on final day of North American summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to meet one-on-one with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador today as he wraps up his time at the North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Liberal online streaming bill could discriminate against American firms, U.S. Embassy
The United States Embassy in Ottawa says it has concerns that the federal Liberals' controversial online streaming act could discriminate against American companies. The bill aims to update Canada's broadcasting law requiring streaming platforms to contribute to Canadian content.
-
Joe Biden's visit to Canada confirmed, as feds agree to buy U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada in March, his first trip to this country since becoming president in January 2021. News of the trip came alongside an announcement that Canada will be buying a U.S. missile defence system for Ukraine.
Health
-
WHO officials say Uganda's latest Ebola outbreak is over
Uganda's latest outbreak of the Ebola virus is over, the government and the World Health Organization said Wednesday. Health Minister Ruth Aceng told journalists that no new cases had been registered in the past 42 days.
-
As under-the-table market grows, patients urge Ottawa to regulate magic mushrooms
Thomas Hartle became one of the first Canadians to receive a federal exemption to treat symptoms of his stage-four colon cancer with magic mushrooms -- and he was celebrated for it. But not long after the landmark decision, Hartle says that legal avenues to access the drug have been 'shut off.'
-
Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals
A nursing strike that has disrupted patient care at two of New York City's largest hospitals entered its second day Tuesday, with a union official saying progress was being made toward a possible settlement at one of the institutions.
Sci-Tech
-
Microsoft in talks to invest US$10B in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI: report
Microsoft Corp is in talks to invest US$10 billion in ChatGPT-owner OpenAI as part of funding that will value the firm at $29 billion, Semafor reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
-
U.K. space industry mulls setback after satellite launch fails
British officials and space scientists said Tuesday they were disappointed but not deterred after the first attempt to launch satellites into orbit from the U.K. ended in failure.
-
Canadian doctors perform world-first delivery of treatment for inoperable brain tumour in kid using ultrasound
Canadian physicians have successfully used MRI-guided ultrasound to deliver chemotherapy to an inoperable brain tumour in a child – a world-first for this type of technology.
Entertainment
-
At rehabbed Golden Globes, Yeoh, Spielberg and 'White Lotus' win
The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as a hesitant emcee and numerous trophies for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' and 'Abbott Elementary.'
-
After hype, readers get hands on Prince Harry's 'Spare'
After weeks of hype and days of leaks, readers got a chance to judge Prince Harry's book for themselves when it went on sale around the world on Tuesday.
-
Golden Globes fashion: Stars return for soggy carpet
The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes' return to television, walking a soggy greyish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions.
Business
-
Flight delays in U.S. after Federal Aviation Administration computer outage
Flights are being delayed at multiple locations across the United States after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration. At around 6:30 Eastern, there were 760 delays within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
-
Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for largest loss of fortune
It’s official: Elon Musk has now shattered the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. His loss is up to US$124 billion more than the previous record, according to the Guinness World Records.
-
Global stocks mostly rise as U.S. inflation report looms
Global shares were mostly higher Wednesday, boosted by a rally on Wall Street ahead of some potentially market-moving reports due later in the week.
Lifestyle
-
Golden Globes fashion: Stars return for soggy carpet
The stars were back Tuesday for the Golden Globes' return to television, walking a soggy greyish carpet in relatively predictable looks — with a few notable exceptions.
-
How free period products can help reduce menstrual stigma
Canadian organization tops 4 million free menstrual products donated, as it champions ending period poverty across the country.
-
Gifted a puppy over the holidays? Here are some training tips for new dog owners
The Toronto Humane Society's Hannah Sotropa shares her tips for new dog owners who were gifted a furry friend over the holidays with CTVNews.ca.
Sports
-
Doctors: Bills' Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing
An upbeat Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is 'not home quite just yet,' as the Bills safety spent his second day in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a series of tests to determine why he went into cardiac arrest on the field last week and when he can be discharged.
-
Canadian Olympic sport talent identification program adds Indigenous component
Recruitment of Indigenous athletes with Olympic dreams has been added to a Canadian talent identification program for 2023.
-
Kansas City Chiefs latest NFL team to take a look at B.C. Lions quarterback Rourke
The Chiefs confirmed they hosted the 24-year-old Victoria native for a workout Monday. Kansas City (14-3) cemented the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.
Autos
-
'Extensive' Tesla Autopilot probe proceeding quickly, U.S. official says
The acting head of the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) told reporters on Monday that the regulatory agency is 'working really fast' on the Tesla Autopilot investigation it opened in August 2021.
-
Tesla owners in China protest against surprise price cuts they missed
Hundreds of Tesla owners gathered at the automaker's showrooms and distribution centres in China over the weekend, demanding rebates and credit after sudden price cuts they said meant they had overpaid for electric cars they bought earlier.
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.