5 shot, including girl, at Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
Five people were shot, including a young girl, during a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, police said, and a suspect was in custody.
The other victims included a woman and three men, who were all taken to a hospital after Sunday night's shooting during the Krewe of Bacchus parade. One victim is in critical condition, according to Chief Deputy Hans Ganthier, but he did not specify which victim, WWL-TV reported.
One person was detained at the scene, police said.
"We were quickly able to apprehend the suspect we believe responsible for this," Ganthier said.
Two guns were recovered, he said, but he wasn't certain whether there was anyone else involved.
"This is really not something we wanted to see," Ganthier said. "We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras."
The superkrewe of Bacchus was temporarily halted in the 1500 block of St. Charles Avenue after the shooting. An officer said that the parade would resume to "get out of the way" of the crime scene.
Biden in Ukraine ahead of war anniversary: 'Kyiv stands'
U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a gesture of solidarity that comes days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country.
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who started the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and could end it in a minute, appears to be determined to prevail, ruthlessly and at all costs.
Fact check: Emergencies Act inquiry commissioner not related to Justin Trudeau
The judge who led the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Paul Rouleau, is not related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite social media posts alleging a family connection.
Ryan Reynolds designed the shirt for this year's Terry Fox Run and the response has been 'overwhelming'
The Terry Fox Foundation has announced that this year's shirt honouring one of Canada's most inspirational figures was designed by Ryan Reynolds – and the response has been 'overwhelming.'
The Angel of Orikhiv: Deputy mayor, refusing to evacuate, organizes aid for her Ukrainian town
In one destroyed town in southern Ukraine, a handful of residents remain despite evacuation recommendations, including a deputy mayor nicknamed the 'Angel of Orikhiv.'
Jury finds Quebec man guilty in abduction, extortion of N.Y. couple in September 2020
A jury has found a Quebec man guilty of taking part in the kidnapping of a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York in September 2020. James and Sandra Helm of Moira, N.Y. were taken from their home, smuggled into Quebec through the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne and held at a cottage in Magog, Que. for two days before being rescued by a Quebec provincial police tactical unit unharmed on Sept. 29, 2020.
Certain breast cancer patients 65 and older may be able to go without radiation therapy, new study suggests
In some older breast cancer patients, skipping radiation therapy after they've had surgery doesn't appear to have a detrimental effect on their overall survival, according to a new study.
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews suffering long COVID symptoms
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced Sunday that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.
A Manitoba First Nation's outside-the-box solution to its housing crisis
Norway House Cree Nation has more people than homes to house them, a problem that an innovative housing company is hoping to solve by making modular homes out of sea cans.
Federal funding for Black entrepreneurs a 'beacon of hope,' though barriers persist
Launched in September 2020, Canada's Black Entrepreneurship Program is aimed at helping Black business owners overcome barriers they face navigating financial institutions and entrepreneurship in general. But academics and advocates point out the barriers Black people continue to face while interacting with these institutions.
CSIS failed to fully consider human toll when disrupting threats, watchdog says
A new report from the federal spy watchdog says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to adequately consider the potentially serious adverse effects on people and their families when using its powers to disrupt potential threats.
Time in Canada to debate whether notwithstanding clause should exist, says Liberal MP
A Liberal MP from Montreal says it is time for the country to debate whether the notwithstanding clause should be on the books.
A quarter of Canadians over 45 struggled to access health care in 2020: survey
A quarter of Canadians over 45 experienced challenges accessing health-care services during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to survey results published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) this month.
North Korea fires 2 missiles in tests condemned by neighbours
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea east of the country Monday in its second test launch in three days, prompting Japan to request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.
Israel's Netanyahu advances judicial changes despite uproar
Israel's government on Monday was pressing ahead with a contentious plan to overhaul the country's legal system, despite an unprecedented uproar that has included mass protests, warnings from military and business leaders and calls for restraint by the United States.
Fond remembrances for former U.S. president Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter's legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered hospice care.
'We're talking about nuclear weapons', Kyiv mayor warns as war anniversary approaches
As the war in Ukraine nears the one-year mark, the mayor of Kyiv is highlighting what's at stake, hoping to remind people the threat of nuclear war looms, and his country is fighting to defend not just itself, but every country that shares its democratic values.
Harassment in sports: St-Onge asks provinces for investigative systems by end of 2023
Federal Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge is calling on her provincial and territorial counterparts to establish independent bodies to handle harassment complaints from athletes by the end of this year.
Quebec fondue cheese recalled across Canada for possible listeria contamination
Canada's food inspection agency has recalled several products by a Quebec fondue cheese company because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled 1001 Fondues products have been sold in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Nova Scotia.
-
Brand of Pinot Noir recalled in Ontario due to possible 'presence of glass'
A brand of Pinot Noir sold in Ontario is being recalled due to a possible presence of glass.
'We will see more of this,' tech expert says, as Twitter prepares to disable security feature for some users
On Saturday, Twitter users were alerted that the social media app will be disabling a major security feature for those who do not subscribe to Twitter Blue by March 19. But one cybersecurity expert said he thinks this initiative is part of a larger push to change how digital accounts are protected.
Meta is launching a paid verification service
Meta is testing a subscription service which will allow Instagram and Facebook users to pay to get verified, Mark Zuckerberg announced on Instagram Sunday.
The dark side of Bing's new AI chatbot
In the week since Microsoft unveiled its AI-powered Bing chatbot and made it available to test on a limited basis, numerous users have pushed its limits only to have some jarring experiences.
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
Richard Belzer, the longtime stand-up comedian who became one of TV's most indelible detectives as John Munch in 'Homicide: Life on the Street' and 'Law & Order: SVU,' has died. He was 78.
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, in critical condition after brain aneurysm
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, is hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm, Charles Lago, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to CNN on Sunday morning.
Funding woes inspire $25K pitching competition for Black entrepreneurs
Jackee Kasandy, founder of the non-profit Black Entrepreneurs and Businesses of Canada Society, is holding a contest with a $25,000 prize for Black entrepreneurs with big ideas and small bank balances.
Drink it in: Non-alcoholic brands ramp up production amid surging demand
As Canadians increasingly look to drink less or not at all, non-alcoholic beverage companies are working hard to meet the rising demand and are sometimes struggling to keep up.
'Heartbreaking': Visitor accidentally shatters Jeff Koons 'balloon dog' sculpture at Art Wynwood
The artist Jeff Koons' famous sculptures might look like they're made from balloons -- but the works are actually fragile, as one art fair attendee found out when she knocked over a US$42,000 Koons piece Thursday, causing it to shatter.
FBI records deepen mystery of dig for Civil War-era gold
The court-ordered release of a trove of government photos, videos, maps and other documents involving the FBI's secretive search for Civil War-era gold has a treasure hunter more convinced than ever of a coverup -- and just as determined to prove it.
Brazil's Carnival finally reborn in full form after pandemic
Glittery and outrageous costumes are once again being prepared. Samba songs will ring out 'til dawn at Rio de Janeiro's sold-out parade grounds. Hundreds of raucous, roaming parties will flood the streets. And working-class communities will be buoyed, emotionally and economically, by the renewed revelry.
Schneider with the Save: Blue Jays skipper uses Heimlich manoeuvre to help woman
In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has had a rollercoaster career in which he had to fight to keep a job, lost his seat at a NASCAR powerhouse team and opened his 14th season mired in a five-year losing streak.
Researchers propose new 'white light' for self-driving cars at intersections
With the possibility of more self-driving cars sharing the roads with non-automated vehicles, researchers are proposing a unique solution to improve traffic flow—- a white traffic light.
-
Tesla Workers United: Employees fired after launching union push at factory
Several employees at a Tesla factory in New York have been fired a day after launching union organizing efforts, according to Tesla Workers United.