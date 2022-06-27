46 dead, 16 hospitalized after trailer of migrants found
46 dead, 16 hospitalized after trailer of migrants found
Forty-six people were found dead in and near a tractor-trailer and 16 others were taken to hospitals in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt into the United States, officials in San Antonio said.
It's among the deadliest tragedies to have claimed thousands of lives of people attempting to cross the U.S. border from Mexico in recent decades. Ten migrants died in 2017 after being trapped inside a truck that was parked at a Walmart in San Antonio. In 2003, 19 migrants were found in a sweltering truck southeast of San Antonio.
A city worker at the scene in on a remote back road in southwest San Antonio was alerted to the situation by a cry for help shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Police Chief William McManus said. Officers arrived to find a body on the ground outside the trailer and a partially opened gate to the trailer, he said.
Of the 16 taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses, 12 were adults and four were children, said Fire Chief Charles Hood. The patients were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer, he said.
"They were suffering from heat stroke and exhaustion," Hood said. "It was a refrigerated tractor-trailer, but there was no visible working AC unit on that rig."
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the 46 who died had "families who were likely trying to find a better life."
"This is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy," Nirenberg said.
Those in the trailer were part of a presumed migrant smuggling attempt into the United States, and the investigation was being led by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, McManus said.
Three people were taken into custody, but it was unclear if they were absolutely connected with human trafficking, McManus said.
Big rigs emerged as a popular smuggling method in the early 1990s amid a surge in U.S. border enforcement in San Diego and El Paso, Texas, which were then the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.
Before that, people paid small fees to mom-and-pop operators to get them across a largely unguarded border. As crossing became exponentially more difficult after the 2001 terror attacks in the U.S., migrants were led through more dangerous terrain and paid thousands of dollars more.
Heat poses a serious danger, particularly when temperatures can rise severely inside vehicles. Weather in the San Antonio area was mostly cloudy Monday, but temperatures approached 100 degrees.
Some advocates drew a link to the Biden administration's border policies. Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director at the American Immigration Council, wrote that he had been dreading such a tragedy for months.
"With the border shut as tightly as it is today for migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, people have been pushed into more and more dangerous routes. Truck smuggling is a way up," he wrote on Twitter.
Stephen Miller, a chief architect of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies, said, "Human smugglers and traffickers are wicked and evil" and that the administration's approach to border security rewards their actions.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican running for reelection, was blunt in a tweet about the Democratic president: "These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies."
Migrants -- largely from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador -- have been expelled more than 2 million times under a pandemic-era rule in effect since March 2020 that denies them a chance to seek asylum but encourages repeat attempts because there are no legal consequences for getting caught. People from other countries, notably Cuba, Nicaragua and Colombia, are subject to Title 42 authority less frequently due to higher costs of sending them home, strained diplomatic relations and other considerations.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 557 deaths on the southwest border in the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, more than double the 247 deaths reported in the previous year and the highest since it began keeping track in 1998. Most are related to heat exposure.
CBP has not published a death tally for this year but said that the Border Patrol performed 14,278 "search-and-rescue missions" in a seven-month period through May, exceeding the 12,833 missions performed during the previous 12-month period and up from 5,071 the year before.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
G7 leaders discuss cap on price of Russian gas to squeeze war funds
Group of Seven leaders considered a possible cap on the price of Russian gas exports on Monday as a way to put the squeeze on the funding for Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine.
Woman trampled, killed by horses at central Alberta rodeo: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after falling off a horse at the Ponoka Stampede on Sunday.
46 dead, 16 hospitalized after trailer of migrants found
Forty-six people were found dead in and near a tractor-trailer and 16 others were taken to hospitals in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt into the United States, officials in San Antonio said.
Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an 'unimaginable' number of victims in 'one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.'
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
An Amtrak passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck Monday in a remote area of Missouri, killing three people and injuring dozens more as rail cars tumbled off the tracks and landed on their sides, officials said.
Passport lines persist as urgent travellers get priority
As long lines persist, Canadians travelling in the next 24 to 48 hours are being given priority at some passport offices.
'Deepest apologies': Central Alberta rodeo organizers shocked by parade float
Organizers of a central Alberta rodeo and its parade committee are calling for calm after a float in this weekend's parade, which possessed a racist theme, was seen in the procession.
Canada
-
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
-
Montreal police make arrest in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police have arrested their first suspect in the homicide of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui that happened almost a year-and-a-half ago.
-
'There won't be occupiers': City of Ottawa, police prepared for Canada Day protests
City of Ottawa staff and the Ottawa Police Service are ensuring residents that planned protests on Canada Day will not devolve into the kind of occupation that residents endured this past winter.
-
Deadly and contagious rabbit virus detected in Ontario for first time
A highly contagious and deadly virus that affects rabbits and hares has been detected in Ontario for the first time.
-
Fuel standard regulations to start later, cut more emissions from gasoline, diesel
The federal government is delaying new emissions standards on gasoline and diesel another year but is demanding the oil and gas sector make bigger cuts to fuel emissions by 2030 given how much more money the companies are now making.
World
-
Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine
Russian long-range bombers fired a missile that struck a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine's central city of Kremenchuk on Monday, raising fears of what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an 'unimaginable' number of victims in 'one of the most disastrous terrorist attacks in European history.'
-
WHO adviser says G7 leaders must show strong initiative to end COVID-19 pandemic
A senior adviser to the director general at the World Health Organization says G7 leaders must make ending the COVID-19 pandemic a critical part of their summit in Germany or they risk losing economic growth and unleashing more civil unrest.
-
Michigan mother charged with murdering toddler son whose body was in freezer
A mother in Detroit has been charged with murder after the body of her 3-year-old son was found in a freezer Friday, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
-
Moscow police detain opposition politician Ilya Yashin
Moscow police on Monday reportedly detained one of the few politicians openly opposing the Kremlin's war in Ukraine who remains in Russia.
-
Kamala Harris emerges as top abortion voice, warns of more fallout
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has been a leading Biden administration voice on abortion rights since early May, when a leaked draft opinion previewed Roe v. Wade's nullification. With Justice Kavanaugh now part of the court majority that voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and the senator now the vice president, Harris is warning that the court's decision could trigger some of the same far-reaching privacy limitations she warned of during Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings.
-
Deadly Pride attack suspect jailed in Norway, refuses to talk
The suspect in a deadly shooting ahead of an LGBTQ festival in the Norwegian capital, which authorities are treating as an Islamist attack, was ordered held Monday in pre-trial detention for four weeks -- two of them in solitary confinement.
Politics
-
G7 leaders discuss cap on price of Russian gas to squeeze war funds
Group of Seven leaders considered a possible cap on the price of Russian gas exports on Monday as a way to put the squeeze on the funding for Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine.
-
Canada in talks with NATO allies about boosting military forces in Latvia
Ottawa is talking with allies about reinforcing a Canadian-led combat unit in Latvia as the NATO military alliance moves to reinforce its eastern front with Russia.
-
Canada ships seeds to Ukraine to help hard-pressed farmers targeted by Russia
Canada is sending seeds to Ukraine, including fast-growing buckwheat, to help out with a food crisis sparked by the Russian invasion, says Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau.
Health
-
'Quick and easy' bone density test could help predict risk for dementia late in life, study finds
A simple and common bone density scan could help identify if someone is at risk of developing late-life dementia, according to a new international study led by researchers in Australia.
-
Cannabis use has risen with legalization and COVID lockdowns: UN report
Places that have legalized cannabis appear to have increased its regular use, while COVID-19 lockdowns had a similar effect, raising the risk of depression and suicide, a UN report said on Monday.
-
WHO panel: Monkeypox not a global emergency 'at this stage'
The World Health Organization said the escalating monkeypox outbreak in nearly 50 countries should be closely monitored but does not warrant being declared a global health emergency.
Sci-Tech
-
Explorers find Second World War Navy destroyer, deepest wreck discovered
A U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of the Second World War in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers.
-
Mummified baby woolly mammoth discovered in Yukon 'most complete' find in North America: officials
Miners working in a gold field in Yukon have uncovered what is being called the 'most complete' mummified woolly mammoth found to date in North America, officials announced on Friday.
-
NASA's Psyche mission to an unexplored metal world comes to a halt
NASA's first spacecraft designed to study a metallic asteroid won't be launching this year as planned, according to an announcement made by the agency on Friday.
Entertainment
-
Billie Joe Armstrong says he'll renounce his U.S. citizenship over Roe v. Wade reversal
Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has told fans at a concert that he intends to renounce his United States citizenship following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade – a controversial move that eliminates the federal constitutional right to abortion nationwide.
-
Masked Kanye surprises BET Awards to honour Sean 'Diddy' Combs
With a speech about his own inspirational dream for the Black community, Sean 'Diddy' Combs channelled the spirit of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. while accepting the BET Awards' highest honour Sunday night.
-
Stars use BET Awards stage to criticize Roe v. Wade ruling
Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Jazmine Sullivan were some of the big stars using the BET Awards stage to strongly criticize the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to strip away women's constitutional protection for abortion.
Business
-
EU countries adopt mandatory gas storage amid Russia's cuts
European Union countries agreed Monday that all natural gas storage in the 27-nation bloc should be topped up to at least 80 per cent capacity for next winter as they prepare for the possibility of Russia further reducing deliveries.
-
Judge orders new trial in Tesla worker's race bias lawsuit
A federal judge in California on Monday ordered a new trial on the damages Tesla Inc TSLA.O owes to a Black former factory worker who accused the company of race discrimination, after he turned down a $15 million award.
-
S&P/TSX composite gains nearly 200 points to continue Friday's strong move higher
Energy and commodities led Canada's main stock index to continue its upward climb, however U.S. stock markets dipped after posting their best week since 2020.
Lifestyle
-
'Oldest sailboat in Canada' returning to the sea with help from BC Ferries
A 125-year-old sailboat is set to return to the waters of British Columbia after being landlocked for more than 20 years.
-
Just keep your returns: U.S. stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
The chaotic mix of record fuel prices and an unending supply chain crisis have U.S. retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them.
-
'We can't believe it': Winnipeggers throw surprise baby shower for Ukrainian refugee couple
A Winnipeg woman is making sure a couple from Ukraine is feeling right at home as they prepare to welcome their first child.
Sports
-
U.S. Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with a football coach from Washington state who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games.
-
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia
Shackled and looking wary, WNBA star Brittney Griner was ordered Monday to stand trial by a court near Moscow on cannabis possession charges, about 4 1/2 months after her arrest at an airport while returning to play for a Russian team.
-
Avalanche dethrone Lightning to win Stanley Cup for 3rd time
After years of playoff disappointments, the Colorado Avalanche are back atop hockey's mountain with a 2-1 Game 6 win against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions Tampa Bay Lightning.
Autos
-
Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville
Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night.
-
Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach
Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker's ambitions to roll out electric cars.
-
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.