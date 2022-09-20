4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine said Tuesday they were planning to hold votes starting later this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched.
The four regions are Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia. The announcements of referendums starting Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said they were needed.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers "irreversible" and enable Moscow to use "any means" to defend them.
Such votes would almost certainly go Moscow's way, but not be recognized by Western governments. The votes could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the conflict as Ukrainian forces battle with growing success to take back territory.
Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk region, said that the "long-suffering people of the Donbas have earned the right to be part of the great country that they always considered their motherland." He added that the vote will help "restore historic justice that millions of the Russian people were waiting for."
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story follows below.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- The Kremlin said Tuesday that there are no prospects for a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine and gave its blessing to efforts to swiftly bring regions already captured under Russia's complete control. Such a move could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the conflict if Ukrainian forces try to take the regions back.
A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, former President Dmitry Medvedev, said that folding the separatist Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers "irreversible" and enable Moscow to use "any means" to defend them.
Pressure within Russia and from Moscow-backed leaders in Luhansk and Donetsk for regional votes that would pave their way to becoming fully Russian has increased in the wake of a Ukrainian counteroffensive -- bolstered by Western-supplied weaponry -- that is wresting back large areas of previously Russian-occupied territory.
Moscow-backed leaders in the Russian-occupied Kherson region of southern Ukraine and pro-Russia activists in the partly-occupied Zaporizhzhia region on Tuesday joined earlier calls from separatist authorities in Luhansk and Donetsk for speedy referendums on joining Russia.
Such votes would almost certainly go Moscow's way. The succession of appeals and Medvedev's backing for them suggested stiffening determination in the Kremlin to fend off further territorial gains by Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that there are no prospects for a diplomatic settlement. Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council chaired by Putin, said on his messaging app channel that votes in separatist regions are important to protect their residents and "restore historic justice" and would "completely change" Russia's future trajectory.
"After they are held and the new territories are taken into Russia's fold, a geopolitical transformation of the world will become irreversible," said Medvedev, who also served as Russia's president from 2008-2012.
"An encroachment on the territory of Russia is a crime that would warrant any means of self-defence," he said, adding that Russia would enshrine the new territories in its constitution so no future Russian leader could hand them back.
"That is why they fear those referendums so much in Kyiv and in the West," Medvedev said. "That is why they must be held."
The recapturing of large areas of previously Russian-occupied territory, most notably in the northeastern Kharkiv region, has strengthened Ukraine's arguments that its troops could deliver more stinging defeats to Russia with additional armament deliveries.
More heavy weaponry is on its way, with Slovenia this week promising 28 tanks and Germany pledging four additional self-propelled howitzers. More aid also is expected from Britain, already one of Ukraine's biggest military backers after the United States. British Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to promise that in 2023, her government will "match or exceed" the 2.3 billion pounds (US$2.7 billion) in military aid given to Ukraine this year.
The swiftness of the Ukrainian counteroffensive also saw Russian forces abandon armored vehicles and other weapons as they beat hasty retreats. Ukrainian forces are recycling captured weaponry back into battle. A Washington-based think tank, The Institute for the Study of War, said Tuesday that abandoned Russian T-72 tanks are being used by Ukrainian forces seeking to push onward into Russian-occupied Luhansk.
In the counteroffensive's wake, Ukrainian officials found hundreds of graves near the once-occupied city of Izium. Yevhenii Yenin, a deputy minister in Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry, told a national telecast that officials found many bodies "with signs of violent death."
"These are broken ribs and broken heads, men with bound hands, broken jaws and severed genitalia," he said.
Ukrainian officials also have alleged Russian forces tortured people in occupied areas, including shocking them with radio telephones dating back to the Soviet era. Russia has repeatedly denied abusing or killing prisoners, though Ukrainian officials found mass graves around the city of Bucha after blunting a Russian offensive targeting the capital, Kyiv, at the start of the war.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian push continues in the south of the country. Ukraine's southern military command said early Tuesday its troops sank a Russian barge carrying troops and weapons across the Dnipro River near the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka. It offered no other details on the sinking of the barge in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, which has been a major target in the Ukrainian counteroffensive.
In other developments:
- Moscow has likely moved its Kilo-class submarines from their station on the Crimean Peninsula to southern Russia over fears about them being struck by long-range Ukrainian fire, the British military said Tuesday. In a daily intelligence briefing, the British Defense Ministry said those submarines had "almost certainly" been moved to Krasnodar Krai in mainland Russia, instead of a naval base at Sevastopol on the Crimean Peninsula.
- McDonald's eateries in Kyiv were to begin serving again Tuesday for the first time since Russia invaded in February. Three restaurants planned to offer delivery service only initially, marking a step of sorts back toward the life Ukrainians knew before the war, which enters its seventh month later this week.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
AMBER ALERT | Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy in Vancouver cancelled
An Amber Alert that was issued in Vancouver for a three-year-old boy late Monday night has been cancelled.
Justin Trudeau slightly favoured over Pierre Poilievre for prime minister: new poll
A new poll suggests a plurality of Canadians still believe Justin Trudeau is still the best man for the job of prime minister, but he has only a slight lead over new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
What happens next for the Royal Family following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
After days of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a sense of finality has settled over the U.K. and Commonwealth with her state funeral. However, for the Royal Family, the mourning period continues.
Where was Prince Philip's body kept before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
Prince Philip will be moved to rest next to Queen Elizabeth II, but since it has been more than a year since he died, several have asked: is the Royal Vault where Philip currently lies just a really big, elegant freezer?
Customers allege companies owned by United People of Canada director stiffed them on wedding services
Companies owned by the one remaining director of a group that occupies an Ottawa church are being accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers and leaving them in the dark.
Russian lawmakers toughen punishment for soldiers
Russia's Kremlin-controlled lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved legislation that toughens punishment for soldiers breaching their duties, in an apparent effort to boost discipline in the ranks amid the fighting in Ukraine.
Dental-care legislation one of the first bills on the docket as parliament resumes
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to table dental-care legislation today that will allow the government to send cheques to low- and middle-income families to help them pay for their kids' oral health services.
Sentencing hearing begins for Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd
A sentencing hearing is expected begin today for a Dutch man found guilty of harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd in the years before her suicide.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
-
Sentencing hearing begins for Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen Amanda Todd
A sentencing hearing is expected begin today for a Dutch man found guilty of harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd in the years before her suicide.
-
Customers allege companies owned by United People of Canada director stiffed them on wedding services
Companies owned by the one remaining director of a group that occupies an Ottawa church are being accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers and leaving them in the dark.
-
AMBER ALERT
AMBER ALERT | Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy in Vancouver cancelled
An Amber Alert that was issued in Vancouver for a three-year-old boy late Monday night has been cancelled.
-
Sex assault trial continues for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign
The sexual assault trial of Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who led the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine campaign, continues in a Gatineau, Que., courtroom today.
-
Decision on eviction of Freedom Convoy-affiliated group from Ottawa church not expected until late September
An Ottawa judge will not be ruling on an eviction notice for a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group in Ottawa until at least the end of September.
World
-
UN secretary-general warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'
In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.
-
4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine said Tuesday they were planning to hold votes starting later this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched.
-
'We have nothing': Izium's trauma after Russian occupation
After being liberated by Ukrainian forces, residents of Izium are still emerging from the confusion and trauma of their Russian occupation, the brutality of which gained worldwide attention last week after the discovery of one of the war's largest mass grave sites.
-
With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces biggest task
King Charles III faces the task of preserving a 1,000-year-old monarchy that his mother nurtured for seven decades but that faces an uncertain future. The challenge is immense.
-
At least 250,000 people lined up to see Queen's coffin
At least 250,000 people joined the huge line to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lying in state for four days in London's Westminster Hall at Parliament, an official said Tuesday.
-
British PM Truss doesn't expect U.K.-U.S. trade deal anytime soon
Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain's leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.
Politics
-
Justin Trudeau slightly favoured over Pierre Poilievre for prime minister: new poll
A new poll suggests a plurality of Canadians still believe Justin Trudeau is still the best man for the job of prime minister, but he has only a slight lead over new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
-
Liberals put inflation help, disability benefit at top of fall parliamentary agenda
The Liberals are signalling that their fall priority will be helping Canada's most vulnerable as the House of Commons resumes sitting today.
-
Dental-care legislation one of the first bills on the docket as parliament resumes
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to table dental-care legislation today that will allow the government to send cheques to low- and middle-income families to help them pay for their kids' oral health services.
Health
-
Dental-care legislation one of the first bills on the docket as parliament resumes
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is expected to table dental-care legislation today that will allow the government to send cheques to low- and middle-income families to help them pay for their kids' oral health services.
-
Uganda confirms at least 1 case of Ebola hemorrhagic fever
Ugandan health authorities on Tuesday reported that a man who died a day earlier had tested positive for the virus that causes Ebola.
-
Don't cook chicken in NyQuil: U.S. FDA warns about dangerous social media challenges
Want to cook chicken in NyQuil? Overdose on antihistamines? Swallow laundry detergent pods? While most of us would recoil in horror from such dangerous suggestions, adolescents and young adults continue to be susceptible to social media dares, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Sci-Tech
-
Dinosaurs already on decline when asteroid struck, according to fossil records from China
Long before the end of the dinosaurs was ushered by an enormous asteroid striking the Earth, they were already declining globally, according to new fossil records of dinosaur eggs from China.
-
United Arab Emirates to launch first lunar rover in November
The United Arab Emirates will launch its first lunar rover in November, the mission manager said Monday.
-
Why deleting something from the internet is 'almost impossible'
Most people may live out their digital lives with the assumption they can delete their posts, messages and personal data from services whenever they choose. But a tech hearing in the U.S. this week threw that core assumption into question.
Entertainment
-
Pierre Kwenders wins Polaris Music Prize for 'Jose Louis and the Paradox Of Love'
Pierre Kwenders has won the 2022 Polaris Music Prize for his album 'Jose Louis and the Paradox Of Love.'
-
Brad Pitt, Nick Cave make surprise art debut in Finland
Hollywood's Brad Pitt and Australian musician Nick Cave have debuted as artists in an exhibition in Finland that displays sculptures and ceramics created by the movie star and the singer-songwriter.
-
Take-Two confirms Grand Theft Auto VI leak, says game development unaffected
Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. on Monday confirmed that a hacker had leaked the early footage of Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment of the best-selling videogame.
Business
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate cools in August but grocery prices continue to climb
Canada's annual inflation rate slowed to 7.0 per cent in August largely driven by the price of gasoline falling, but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
-
British PM Truss doesn't expect U.K.-U.S. trade deal anytime soon
Prime Minister Liz Truss has kicked off her first visit to the United States as Britain's leader with an admission that a U.K-U.S. free trade deal is not going to happen for years.
-
Global shares mostly gain as investors await Fed rate hike
Global shares mostly rose Tuesday, after Wall Street closed higher on a late flurry of buying as investors awaited another interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Lifestyle
-
From black hats to brooches, funeral guests wear quiet tributes to the Queen
The late Queen Elizabeth II was a master of symbolic dressing, using clothes, colours, hats and jewels to communicate with subjects and conduct soft diplomacy. On Monday, as Britain's longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest, it was time for her admirers – family members, heads of states and other dignitaries – to do the same.
-
What an arborist says about the future of Manitoba's iconic Halfway Tree
Rooted on the side of the Trans-Canada Highway, a century-old Cottonwood Tree has stood as a marker to countless Manitobans letting them know they have almost made it – they are halfway home.
-
Where was Prince Philip's body kept before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
Prince Philip will be moved to rest next to Queen Elizabeth II, but since it has been more than a year since he died, several have asked: is the Royal Vault where Philip currently lies just a really big, elegant freezer?
Sports
-
Kalani David, professional surfer and skateboarder, dies after seizure while surfing
Kalani David, a Hawaiian-born professional surfer and skateboarder, died after he suffered a seizure while surfing off Costa Rica on Saturday, according to his father, David David.
-
WNBA players skipping Russia, choosing other places to play
Brittney Griner's highly publicized legal woes in Russia and the country's invasion of Ukraine has the top WNBA players opting to take their talents elsewhere this offseason.
-
Former swimmer Tewksbury calls Queen's funeral 'personal,' proud to represent Canada
Former Canadian swim star Mark Tewksbury was among thousands to honour Queen Elizabeth II at her funeral Monday in London.
Autos
-
As many as 45,000 Fords can't be sold because they're missing parts
Ford said late Monday it will end September with between 40,000 and 45,000 large pickups and SUVs that it can't finish because it doesn't have all the parts.
-
NHTSA calls rising U.S. roadway deaths a 'crisis'
The number of people killed on U.S. roadways continued to rise in the first half of 2022, according to the government's highway safety agency.
-
Volkswagen targets nearly $100B valuation in landmark Porsche IPO
Volkswagen is targeting a valuation of up to US$75.1 billion for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, it said on Sunday, in what will be Germany's second-largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.