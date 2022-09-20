4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia

Russian lawmakers toughen punishment for soldiers

Russia's Kremlin-controlled lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved legislation that toughens punishment for soldiers breaching their duties, in an apparent effort to boost discipline in the ranks amid the fighting in Ukraine.

