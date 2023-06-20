4 dead after battery causes fire at New York City e-bike shop that spreads to apartments
A fire at a New York City e-bike shop quickly spread to upper-floor apartments and killed four people early Tuesday in the latest deadly blaze linked to exploding lithium ion batteries.
The fire, reported shortly after midnight, happened at a shop that was cited last summer for safety violations related to the storage and charging of batteries, officials said. Investigators determined that it was an accident caused by a lithium ion battery, which can overheat while being charged and explode in an intensely hot flare of flame, fire officials said.
A pile of burned bikes, scooters and other debris lay on the sidewalk outside the shop, HQ E-Bike Repair, which was on the ground floor of a six-story building in Manhattan's Chinatown neighbourhood.
So far this year, there have been more than 100 fires and 13 deaths linked to battery explosions in the city, said Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.
"There was a very large number of both batteries and e-bikes," Kavanagh said at a morning news conference. "This location is known to the fire department. We have written violations at this location before and we have conducted enforcement at this location before."
Two men and two women died in Tuesday's fire. Two other women were hospitalized in critical condition, officials said. A firefighter suffered minor injuries.
Chief Fire Marshal Daniel Flynn said the shop was inspected last August and later cited for safety violations related to battery charging, the number of batteries at the site and the electrical system. The shop was fined US$1,600. Authorities recently surveilled the store and found there were many batteries there, but none of them were being charged at the time, he said.
A man who said he was the owner of the bike shop told The Associated Press that he made his usual checks of the store before he left Monday night. He denied that any e-bike batteries were being charged.
"The shop has been there for six years. I check before I leave every night," said the man, who spoke in Mandarin in a phone interview and only gave his last name, Liu. "I checked last night, turned off the power besides the ones for the monitor and automatic door."
He added: "I got a call from a neighbour ... and told me about the fire. I went to my shop but couldn't get close when they were working on the fire. I saw a lot of smoke. My shop is gone. I've been working for nothing for years."
Liu said he was at the police station waiting to talk with officers Tuesday morning.
The blaze startled the neighbourhood in the middle of the night.
"A friend of mine came in and yelled 'there's a fire next door,"' neighbourhood resident Belal Alayah told WABC-TV. "I step out. I see the flames so hot it's going through the metal gate. I knew it was the bike store, so I called the fire department. But the fire kept getting bigger and bigger and it took them a while to stop the fire."
Electric bikes have become popular, non-gasoline-powered ways to make deliveries, commute and zip around a city that has promoted cycling in recent decades. Many run on lithium ion batteries, which have been blamed for numerous fires.
Last month, an e-bike battery caused a blaze at an apartment building in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan, killing four people including a 94-year-old woman, officials said. In April in the Queens section, two children were killed in a fire blamed on an e-bike battery. Another Manhattan fire in November that injured more than three dozen people was caused by a malfunctioning e-bike battery, officials said.
Last year in the city, nearly 200 fires and six deaths were tied to such batteries, with an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl among those who died in blazes linked to scooter batteries. Fire officials have repeatedly issued warnings and safety tips, and the city passed new regulations this year aimed at preventing battery fires.
"So we would like to really emphasize today something that we have been saying over and over ... it is also very, very important to get the word out how incredibly dangerous this is," Kavanagh said. "This exact scenario where there's an e-bike store on the first floor and residences above and the volume of fire created by these lithium ion batteries is incredibly deadly."
Lithium ion batteries can catch fire because they contain a flammable electrolyte solution that allows electrical current to flow, experts say. Many fires have been linked to such batteries in laptops, cellphones and other items.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
Missing Titanic sub may have less than 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible headed for the Titanic may only have less than 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, officials said Tuesday afternoon as a search effort continues off the coast of Newfoundland.
Canada disability benefit bill passes Parliament
The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
Senator hopes government will regulate 'torrent' of sports gambling ads
Sen. Marty Deacon hopes new legislation will push the government to regulate the 'torrent' of sports gambling advertisements she says Canadians are 'subjected to on a daily basis,' in an effort to avoid prevent young people and vulnerable groups from developing gambling addictions.
Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said 'trash' talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.
Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?
A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.
7-year-old fatally shoots 5-year-old child in eastern Kentucky
A 7-year-old child fatally shot a 5-year-old child inside a home in eastern Kentucky, police said.
Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour
Taylor Swift's newly announced 2024 international tour dates include no stops in Canada.
Canada
-
'Rest stop piggy' rescued from side of northern B.C. highway
No one knows exactly how a pig ended up at a rest stop on the side of the highway in northern B.C., where she survived mainly by sauntering up to strangers' cars and soliciting snacks before being rescued.
-
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
-
RCMP say three children have died in separate drownings in Manitoba
Three children died in separate drownings in Manitoba over a five-day period, RCMP said Tuesday.
-
As Canada's population reaches 40 million, non-permanent residents a growing share, study finds
Non-permanent residents (NPRs) represent a growing share of Canada's population, according to a new study by Statistics Canada based on the 2021 census.
-
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
-
Manitoba city discusses options, possible memorial to honour 15 killed in bus crash
A western Manitoba community is grappling with how to honour 15 seniors killed in a fiery bus crash last week.
World
-
Missing Titanic sub may have less than 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible headed for the Titanic may only have less than 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, officials said Tuesday afternoon as a search effort continues off the coast of Newfoundland.
-
U.S. concerned over reports China planning military facility in Cuba
The United States on Tuesday pressed its call for military communication channels with China and signaled concern over reports that China plans a military training facility in Cuba following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing over the weekend.
-
Ex-CNN producer sentenced to more than 19 years for luring 9-year-old into sex acts
A former CNN television producer who had pleaded guilty to luring a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts was sentenced Tuesday to more than 19 years in prison and an additional 15 years of supervised release during a U.S. District Court hearing in Vermont.
-
Greek court questions smuggling suspects over migrant ship disaster, as new survivor accounts emerge
Nine men suspected of crewing a migrant smuggling ship that sank off Greece leaving more than 500 missing appeared in court Tuesday for questioning, as new accounts emerged on the sinking and the appalling conditions on the trip from Libya towards Italy.
-
North Carolina legislature pushes limits on transgender youth rights in final days of session
Transgender rights are taking center stage Tuesday in North Carolina as the GOP-controlled General Assembly considers legislation to restrict gender-affirming health care and trans participation in sports.
-
YNW Melly double murder trial continues after judge denies mistrial
The second week of the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly began Tuesday with the judge denying a motion from the defense for a mistrial.
Politics
-
Canada disability benefit bill passes Parliament
The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.
-
Call public inquiry first, then Conservatives will suggest who can lead it: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must make the first move and call an independent public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference.
-
Senator Shugart cautions colleagues from becoming 'de facto' government opposition, calls for 'restraint'
If the Upper Chamber takes the concept of independence too far, senators may be setting themselves up to become a 'de facto opposition to the government,' non-affiliated Sen. Ian Shugart warned his colleagues on Tuesday.
Health
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Daytime naps may be good for our brains, study says
Taking daytime naps may help maintain brain health as we age, according to a new study. However, prior research has shown that excess napping can also be harmful.
-
Ozempic ads seem to be everywhere. Doctors and ethics experts are worried about that
With ads popping up on TV, social media, giant billboards and at professional sports games, Canadians may be feeling bombarded by marketing for Ozempic and sister drug Rybelsus. Some doctors and medical ethics experts say the marketing campaign is too aggressive.
Sci-Tech
-
'Basically a carbon fibre tube': Inside OceanGate's Titanic submarine, as told by a former crewmember
A former member of an OceanGate expedition to the to the wreckage of the Titanic is sharing what it was is like for those onboard the submersible, and says although training is provided, the deep dive is not without risk.
-
Use of AI in social sciences could mean humans will no longer be needed in data collection: article
A team of researchers from four Canadian and American universities say artificial intelligence could replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research.
-
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
Entertainment
-
Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award.
-
Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour
Taylor Swift's newly announced 2024 international tour dates include no stops in Canada.
-
Trevor Noah's new gig? A Spotify podcast
Trevor Noah may have left hosting 'The Daily Show,' but he's not giving up the spotlight. It was announced Tuesday that he will be hosting a new Spotify podcast.
Business
-
Businesses' changing credit usage a worrying trend: Equifax
Equifax Canada says new data suggests a significant shift in credit usage among businesses in the first quarter of 2023.
-
Gannett sues Google, Alphabet claiming they have a monopoly on digital advertising
Gannett has filed a civil lawsuit against Google and its parent company Alphabet, claiming that they unlawfully hold monopolies in the advertising technology tools that publishers and advertisers use to buy and sell online ad space.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street slips as it takes a pause after its big rally
Stocks are slipping Tuesday in Wall Street's first trading after a five-week rally carried it to its highest level since the spring of last year.
Lifestyle
-
New Brunswick Youth Orchestra showcased their talent at Carnegie Hall
NBYO, made up of 85 youth, just got back from the trip of a lifetime as they played a performance at Carnegie Hall
-
Elliot Page on balancing trans joy and harsh realities of anti-LGBTQ2S+ sentiment
Elliot Page is in a bit of an odd position, he says, being one of the most visible transgender men in the world. He's in a better place than ever before. The Halifax-born actor is able to be his full self without reservation. But at the same time, he has publicly declared himself part of a group that is under attack.
-
Rubens painting 'lost' for centuries could sell for US$7.7 million
A Rubens painting lost to history and misidentified for almost 300 years has re-emerged with the help of X-ray analysis and could now fetch up to US$7.7 million at auction next month.
Sports
-
Milos Raonic withdraws from Wimbledon warm-up tournament
Canada's Milos Raonic withdrew from the Cinch Championships on Tuesday shortly before his scheduled first-round match at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.
-
Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to rally to win in 1st match at Queen's Club
Carlos Alcaraz's first grass-court match outside Wimbledon proved to be a tricky one.
-
Canada's Connor Bedard honoured as IIHF's first male player of the year
Presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard has been honoured as the International Ice Hockey Federation's first male player of the year.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.