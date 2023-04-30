2 killed, 4 wounded in Mississippi shooting; man arrested

Bay St. Louis police, Hancock County sheriff's deputies and Waveland police respond to a shooting in Bay St. Louis, Miss., early Sunday morning, April 30, 2023. (Justin Mitchell/The Sun Herald) Bay St. Louis police, Hancock County sheriff's deputies and Waveland police respond to a shooting in Bay St. Louis, Miss., early Sunday morning, April 30, 2023. (Justin Mitchell/The Sun Herald)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social