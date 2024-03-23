World

    • 2 crew members die during 'incident' on Holland America cruise ship

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -

    Two crew members on a Holland America cruise ship died during an "incident" in the ship's engineering space, the cruise line said.

    The unidentified crew members died Friday while the Florida-based Nieuw Amsterdam was at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas, Holland America said in a statement.

    Authorities were notified and the cause of the accident is being investigated, the cruise line said. Crew members were being offered counseling.

    "All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with our team members' families at this difficult time," the statement said. "The safety, security and welfare of all guests and crew are the company's absolute priority."

    The cruise line did not offer any further details about the crew members, nor which agency was handling the investigation. The ship set sail out of Fort Lauderdale on March 16 for a seven-night trip.

