Australian police are reminding criminals that, no matter how clever their concealment of drugs may be, “we can find it.”

This comes after the Australian Border Force (ABF) intercepted fifteen snow globes that arrived from Canada containing liquid methamphetamine.

The ABF did not say where in Canada the snow globes are from.

The cargo was stopped by officers in Sydney, who X-rayed and tested the snow globes, which produced a positive result for methamphetamine.

“It doesn’t matter how clever you think your concealment is – we can find it,” said regional ABF commander Danielle Yannopoulous in a release.

The release states that the ABF estimate the liquid methamphetamine is worth more than AUSD $1 million.

The case has been referred to the Australian Federal Police for further investigation.