

CTVNews.ca Staff





The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), with help from the Royal Canadian Navy, has unloaded 11,793 kg (26,000 pounds) of cocaine and 680 kg (1,500 pounds) of marijuana seized off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

The drugs were seized from drug smuggling vessels during dozens of inspections conducted in international waters over the last three months.

In one case, HMCS Whitehorse with a U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement detachment aboard seized more than 907 kg (2,000 pounds) of cocaine from a suspected smuggling boat. HMCS Yellowknife was also responsible for seizing more than 22 kg (50 pounds) of marijuana in a separate operation.

The USCG’s cutter Hamilton was responsible for four cases, seizing approximately 635 kg (1,400 pounds) of marijuana and some 4,082 kg (9,000 pounds) of cocaine.

The drugs were offloaded at Port Everglades, Fla. on Friday.