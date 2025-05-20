ADVERTISEMENT

Winnipeg

Whiteshell Provincial Park remains closed amid wildfire risk

By Kayla Rosen

Published

A ‘Park Closed’ sign at the turn off to Falcon Lake on May 15, 2025. (Danton Unger/CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.